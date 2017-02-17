Oakland shooter's troubled past, college history

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --The motive behind the early morning shootout between 32-year-old Jesse Enjaian and Oakland Police is still unknown, but we are learning a lot about his past, including an extraordinary academic career and a brief stint in the Army ROTC while in college.
Enjaian grew up in Fremont. His mother runs a bookkeeping service out of their home.
He went to Fremont's American High School where he was on the swim team and competed as a varsity shot-putter on the track team.
A spokesperson for the school district says some of his instructors remember him as a good student who was a member of the computer club.
After high school, he spent two years at Ohlone Community College in Fremont. He went on to UCLA, where he did ROTC and graduated magna cum laude in 2008 with a degree in Economics.
Enjaian then went on to law school at the University of Michigan in 2013, that's when problems began for him.
University police investigated him for stalking a fellow law student. The woman complained that he wouldn't stop emailing, texting and trying to contact her.
Police served a search warrant and confiscated Enjaian's computers but he was never charged with a crime.
The case led Enjaian to file two lawsuits, one against police for violating his civil rights and refusing to return his computers.
He filed another lawsuit against the National Law Journal, accusing them of defaming him when they published a story headlined "Law School Alum Accused of Stalking".
He took issue with the use of the word "accused", since he'd never been charged. Both lawsuits were dismissed.
