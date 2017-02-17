NEWS

Oakland shooter's troubled past, college history

EMBED </>More News Videos

32-year-old Jesse Enjaian the gunman in a Friday morning shootout in Oakland had a troubled past beginning in college. (KGO-TV )

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The motive behind the early morning shootout between 32-year-old Jesse Enjaian and Oakland Police is still unknown, but we are learning a lot about his past, including an extraordinary academic career and a brief stint in the Army ROTC while in college.

Enjaian grew up in Fremont. His mother runs a bookkeeping service out of their home.

He went to Fremont's American High School where he was on the swim team and competed as a varsity shot-putter on the track team.

A spokesperson for the school district says some of his instructors remember him as a good student who was a member of the computer club.

After high school, he spent two years at Ohlone Community College in Fremont. He went on to UCLA, where he did ROTC and graduated magna cum laude in 2008 with a degree in Economics.

Enjaian then went on to law school at the University of Michigan in 2013, that's when problems began for him.

MORE: Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland

University police investigated him for stalking a fellow law student. The woman complained that he wouldn't stop emailing, texting and trying to contact her.

Police served a search warrant and confiscated Enjaian's computers but he was never charged with a crime.

The case led Enjaian to file two lawsuits, one against police for violating his civil rights and refusing to return his computers.

He filed another lawsuit against the National Law Journal, accusing them of defaming him when they published a story headlined "Law School Alum Accused of Stalking".

He took issue with the use of the word "accused", since he'd never been charged. Both lawsuits were dismissed.

PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints houses, cars before being detained
Related Topics:
newscrimeofficer-involved shootingpolice shootingshootingOPDOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Oakland students, administrators safe after lockdown situation
Tense active shooter situation captured in Oakland PD communications
Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland
Photos of persons of interest released in Berkeley Yiannopoulos protest
More News
Top Stories
Oakland students, administrators safe after lockdown situation
Cab drivers call for more safety precautions near fatal Oakland crash site
South Bay lawmaker proposes bill to make Election Day a holiday
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza, Exploratorium tickets
Massive Eucalyptus tree falls, crushes car in Fremont
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
President Trump calls fake news media 'the enemy of the American People'
Show More
Tense active shooter situation captured in Oakland PD communications
Gunman detained after firing shots in East Oakland
PHOTOS: Gunman spray paints house, car before being detained
75th anniversary of WWII Japanese-American internment
White House denies report of National Guard immigration roundups
More News
Top Video
Massive Eucalyptus tree falls, crushes car in Fremont
Tense active shooter situation captured in Oakland PD communications
South Bay lawmaker proposes bill to make Election Day a holiday
President Trump calls fake news media 'the enemy of the American People'
More Video