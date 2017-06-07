NEWS

Officials: Fremont student stuck 14 kids with needle

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a dozen elementary school students in Fremont had to be tested for HIV and hepatitis after being poked with a needle that a fellow student brought onto campus. (KGO-TV)

By
FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
More than a dozen elementary school students in Fremont had to be tested for HIV and hepatitis after being poked with a needle that a fellow student brought onto campus.

"I thought I was going to get very sick and die slowly," said eight-year-old Bryan Bullock.

Bullock says he was walking on campus when another student stopped him.

"He said, 'Do you like stamps,'and I said, 'Yeah.' He said, 'Stick out your arm and look away,' and I did, and I felt something poke me."

The poke was from a diabetic lancet and the student stuck 14 kids before a school employee saw the item, took it away and took the student to the principal's office.

The principal asked the student if he stuck anyone, and he said no on May 26. It wasn't until the following week that parents started reporting their children had been stuck by the needle.

"That was the most disturbing news I'd ever gotten," said Bullock's grandfather Bud Lofton.

Lofton said he took his grandson to the doctor right away to be tested for HIV and Hepatitis. They're still waiting on the results.

"I'm stressed, you know -- I'm just thinking,'What if something happens to him?' You know? And that's really scary because he's a healthy little boy."

A spokesperson for the Fremont School District said they've been assisting the 14 families with getting the help they need. "Being in constant communications with those families and also with the department of public health, we believe we have the situation contained," said Brian Killgore.

He says the student who stuck the others has been disciplined.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsschoolstudentsstudent safetycrimeillnessHIVAIDShepatitischild injuredchildrenschool violencehealthFremont
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
SF man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme
ISIS claims deadly attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? POTUS gets from Comey what he wanted all along
FBI, police hold weapons of mass destruction drills
More News
Top Stories
Durant's dagger 3 lifts Warriors over Cavs 118-113 in Game 3
Bay Area artist paints Warriors stars on unique canvas hats
High-tech basketball could help you handle like the pros
Trial ends for man accused of stuffing body into suitcase
VIDEOS: Warriors discuss Game 3 win on ABC7's 'After the Game'
Child's death in Texas serves as warning about 'dry drowning'
FBI, police hold weapons of mass destruction drills
Show More
Fugitive Va. sex offender arrested near SF homeless shelter
Vendors selling Warriors gear pumped for NBA Playoffs
Oakland School Districts celebrates improving graduation rate
BART recovering from systemwide delays, delays on San Francisco line to SFO remain
Comey: Trump sought to 'lift the cloud' of investigation
More News
Top Video
Bay Area artist paints Warriors stars on unique canvas hats
Oakland School Districts celebrates improving graduation rate
FBI, police hold weapons of mass destruction drills
High-tech basketball could help you handle like the pros
More Video