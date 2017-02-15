Officials say SoMa construction issue stemmed from hydraulic strut failure

Crews spent the evening shoring up the platform that gave way atop a skyscraper in San Francisco's SoMa neighborhood. The construction issue caused traffic back-ups, road closures and evacuations Wednesday afternoon.One of the hydraulic struts failed, causing the platform to lean 15 degrees. The equipment and platform sit on top of the Tehama Street residential high-rise, which is under construction."City inspectors with the Department of Building Inspection as well as our partners with the contracting team have concluded that after their efforts of shoring this building we are now safe," said San Francisco Fire Department Public Information Officer Jonathan Baxter.The initial fear was that the 30-ton concrete pump on the top of the platform would fall off the side of the 35-story building as well as the one-ton concrete slab that stood adjacent to the platform.Emergency responders took no chances, evacuating nearby buildings and closing off traffic.When asked if workers did the right thing by stopping work and calling 911, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Siragusa said, "Absolutely, the alternative to that is they think it's not a big deal and then if something goes sideways, someone would be holding the bag for that. I think the response to this was absolutely appropriate."