SFPD Investigating drive-by shootout in Russian Hill neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/rgPtwZrWiE — Cbarnard (@CornellBarnard) May 14, 2017

San Francisco police are investigating a high-speed shootout that involved two cars Sunday morning.Police say two cars exchanged gunfire on Polk Street around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Witnesses say they heard at least 13 shots exchanged between the cars.One car went north on Polk Street and officers did not find it when they arrived, police said.Officers located bullet casings in the area. No one reported being injured.Neighbor Michael Kelly soon realized it was much more. Kelly's home security camera captured a gray sedan being fired on from a red BMW coupe during the high speed chase down Polk Street, from Lombard to Bay Street. "I guess I heard 10-11 shots," Kelly said.Kevin O'Donnell saw the action from his apartment window. "I saw two cars side by side blow through the stop sign," O'Donnell said.Police are reviewing surveillance video to gather more evidence.