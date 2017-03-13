Part of Antioch road closed due to mercury contamination

Parts of Manzanita Way in Antioch are closed due to mercury

contamination. HazMat and USEPA on scene. Call 925-335-3200 for more info. — Contra Costa Health (@CoCoHealth) March 13, 2017

Hazmat crews are working to clean up six to seven areas on Manzanita Way in Antioch after they were reportedly contaminated with mercury.Contra Costa County hazmat said the received a call around 10:15 a.m. about mercury underneath a man's motorcycle trailer. Hazmat responded and started to clean up to the mercury when they looked and noticed there was mercury in other locations.There are currently six to seven areas contaminated with mercury, according to Contra Costa hazmat.No shelter-in-place was issued, but Manzanita is closed down to help stop the spread of contamination.There is no estimated time of reopening and USEPA is helping with the clean up.