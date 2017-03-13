NEWS

Part of Antioch road closed due to mercury contamination

Hazmat crews are on the scene of a mercury contamination on Manzanita Way in Antioch, Calif. on Monday, March 13, 2017. (KGO-TV)

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
Hazmat crews are working to clean up six to seven areas on Manzanita Way in Antioch after they were reportedly contaminated with mercury.

Contra Costa County hazmat said the received a call around 10:15 a.m. about mercury underneath a man's motorcycle trailer. Hazmat responded and started to clean up to the mercury when they looked and noticed there was mercury in other locations.


There are currently six to seven areas contaminated with mercury, according to Contra Costa hazmat.

No shelter-in-place was issued, but Manzanita is closed down to help stop the spread of contamination.

There is no estimated time of reopening and USEPA is helping with the clean up.
Related Topics:
newshazmatcontra costa countyAntioch
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
GOP congressman defends racially charged tweet against critics
CBO: 14 million more uninsured next year under GOP plan
Out-of-control car lands on roof of house in China
More News
Top Stories
Chief responds to Vallejo police brutality accusations
Obama in San Jose amid Trump spying accusations
White House Price disagrees 'strenuously' with CBO report
Mailbox break-ins creating delays at Martinez post office
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Family of I-80 shooting victim says he was a hero
CBO: 14 million more uninsured next year under GOP plan
Show More
VIDEO: SF's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
Out-of-control car lands on roof of house in China
Napolitano picks first woman to serve as Berkeley chancellor
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Suspect fatally shot by police in violent confrontation in Orange
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Francisco's St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017
PHOTOS: Lost 'Bullitt' Mustang found in Mexican junkyard
PHOTOS: Bay Area takes part in International Women's Day
Women gather all over the world in honor of International Women's Day
More Photos