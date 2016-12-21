Pawn Advantage owner, dog killed during robbery in Vallejo

Vallejo police are looking for two men who shot and killed a pawnshop owner and his dog Tuesday.A second shooting victim is in stable condition Tuesday night.Customers trying to reach Pawn Advantage were stopped by crime scene tape and confronted by upsetting news. "It's been a shock right now," said Annette Vallez of Vallejo. "I'm still kind of stunned by it."One man and his dog were shot to death by possible robbers."I hate to see this happen to anybody," said Daren Brown of Benecia. "I don't think he deserved this."Another worker at the pawn shop has been hospitalized with serious injuries. Police received the call for help around 3 p.m.Witnesses say they saw two men running from the store. At least one of them had a handgun.Chris Adams owns several pawn shops and says the owner of Pawn Advantage mentored him. "There's nothing in the re valuable, more valuable than someone's life," he told ABC7 News. "Why would somebody want to do something like this to good people and to somebody who provides a service to the community? Not everybody takes a chance to."Customers can't shake the senselessness of the shooting. "Material things can be replaced, but our life and our souls cannot be replaced and not only did you take they lives, you took yours as well because once you get caught it's a wrap for you."A third employee in the store witnessed the shooting, but appears to be uninjured.