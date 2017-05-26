NEWS

Pilot injured in plane crash near Buchanan Field Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A good Samaritan pulled a pilot out of a plane after it crashed near Buchanan Field Airport in Contra Costa County Friday afternoon. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
A pilot was injured in a plane crash near the Buchanan Field Airport in Contra Costa County Friday afternoon.
FAA officials said the single-engine Glastar, an experimental-type of plane built from a kit, had taken off from Buchanan Field Airport when it developed mechanical problems. ABC7 News learned the pilot then turned around to return to the airport, but lost altitude. The plane missed Highway 4, clipped a fence and skidded across four lanes of Marsh Drive before crashing into a stop light pole, just a few feet away from a car dealership.


The plane was registered to Snagwood Corporation out of Brentwood.

A couple that was in the middle of buying a car in the area was stunned to hear of the accident. "We were in the office getting ready to purchase the vehicle and our sales agent came in and said: 'a plane just crashed, come on out.' So, we came out and the plane was still running, actually," a woman said.

"A lot of fuel was on the ground with the plane still running like that, so I thought we should back up and not get too close, and then we saw an officer come in and shut the plane down," a man said.

An officer shut off the plane and there was no fire.

ABC7 News learned a bystander nearby pulled the pilot from the plane, and he was later taken to John Muir Medical Center in moderate condition. He was conscious and talking.

Officials said no one else was on board.

The plane managed not to strike any buildings, cars or people.

FAA and NTSB officials are working to investigate the cause of the crash.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashFAAplane accidentNTSBConcord
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Manchester police make 2 more arrests in connection with concert terror attack
3 stabbed, 1 killed at Portland transit station
Report: Russian Amb. said Kushner sought secret communications back channel
Chinese jets come within several hundred feet of US plane over South China Sea
More News
Top Stories
6 Napa High School football players charged in hazing scandal
EXCLUSIVE: Napa County Superintendent of Schools speaks on hazing
Woman says Legacybox photo service lost her priceless photos
Man hit by driver in Livermore, CHP warns of impaired driving
Goats recovering after being injured by Milpitas grass fire
BottleRock Napa festival kicks off amid heightened security
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Straus ice cream cone, sourdough bread starter kit
Show More
Big Sur businesses remain open despite devastating landslide
Warriors to face Cavaliers in NBA Finals for 3rd straight year
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
Building that partially collapsed in Oakland was set to open next year
Ariana Grande announces concert for Manchester victims
More News
Top Video
Goats recovering after being injured by Milpitas grass fire
Woman says Legacybox photo service lost her priceless photos
BottleRock Napa festival kicks off amid heightened security
Warriors to face Cavaliers in NBA Finals for 3rd straight year
More Video