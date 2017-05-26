NEWS

Police: 4 arrested after Good Samaritan shot during car burglary in Gilroy

EMBED </>More Videos

Four people are in custody in Gilroy following a shooting early this morning. Police said a man was shot while trying to stop a car burglary. (KGO-TV)

By Janine De La Vega
GILROY, Calif. (KGO) --
Four people are in custody in Gilroy following a shooting early this morning. Police said a man was shot while trying to stop a car burglary.

The Gilroy Morgan Hill SWAT team responded to a home off Monterey Road this morning. They were giving commands to the people inside, police believe they were involved in a shooting a few streets away near Victoria and Hyde Park Drive.

"I heard two gunshots, screaming and yelling bloody murder," said Beatrice Trotter, Neighbor

Police said that shooting happened just before 3 a.m. A man who lived in the neighborhood saw two suspects trying to break into his neighbor's car. Police say when he confronted them, a third suspect fired at him multiple times and he was hit in the leg. The suspects ran, police caught one at the scene and tracked the others to the home. When the SWAT team moved in they talked them out. A total of four people are in custody at least one is a juvenile. The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok.

"The person that did this, it was well intended, he saw some people breaking into a car and he went out to stop them. We suggest being a good witness -- make the call to police and let us handle those situations," said Gilroy Police Sgt. Jason Smith.

Police believe they have all the people involved in the shooting in custody.

Related Topics:
newscrimeshootingauto theftburglaryGilroy
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
13 injured after building under construction partially collapses in Oakland
Bay Area Toll Authority has $1.5 million in refunds
Manchester police arrest another man in connection with attack
Scrutiny of Jared Kushner's Russia contacts brings the probe to Trump's inner circle
Ariana Grande announces benefit concert for Manchester victims
More News
Top Stories
Ariana Grande announces concert for Manchester victims
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
13 injured after building under construction partially collapses in Oakland
Surveillance video released of suspects in stabbing of SJSU football player
Gunmen attack bus carrying Egyptian Christians, leaving at least 26 dead
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
Show More
Bay Area Toll Authority has $1.5 million in refunds
Missing Uber driver's family says person of interest was a friend
Vendors, locals prepare for 120,000 at BottleRock Napa festival
Redwood City police seek help finding long-haired arsonist, roof-jumper
Golden State Warriors to face rival Cavaliers in NBA Finals
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Construction workers dangle from collapsed Oakland building
Surveillance video released of suspects in stabbing of SJSU football player
Say cheese! Guide dog joins senior in yearbook photo
Missing Uber driver's family says person of interest was a friend
More Video