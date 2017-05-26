Man shot in Gilroy after confronting car thieves. Police & SWAT make arrest in 2 neighborhoods near Monterey & Luchessa @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ikz052a68F — Janine De la Vega (@JanineDLV) May 26, 2017

Four people are in custody in Gilroy following a shooting early this morning. Police said a man was shot while trying to stop a car burglary.The Gilroy Morgan Hill SWAT team responded to a home off Monterey Road this morning. They were giving commands to the people inside, police believe they were involved in a shooting a few streets away near Victoria and Hyde Park Drive."I heard two gunshots, screaming and yelling bloody murder," said Beatrice Trotter, NeighborPolice said that shooting happened just before 3 a.m. A man who lived in the neighborhood saw two suspects trying to break into his neighbor's car. Police say when he confronted them, a third suspect fired at him multiple times and he was hit in the leg. The suspects ran, police caught one at the scene and tracked the others to the home. When the SWAT team moved in they talked them out. A total of four people are in custody at least one is a juvenile. The victim who was shot was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be ok."The person that did this, it was well intended, he saw some people breaking into a car and he went out to stop them. We suggest being a good witness -- make the call to police and let us handle those situations," said Gilroy Police Sgt. Jason Smith.Police believe they have all the people involved in the shooting in custody.