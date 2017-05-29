Police shoot, kill suspect near Vacaville Premium Outlets

Officers shot and killed a suspect next to the Vacaville Premium Outlets at Orange Drive and Nut Tree Road, police saidTwo officers fired their guns, police said. Authorities said this started around 12:30 when officers were following a car and they ran the plates and discovered it was stolen."They attempted to make a car stop on that stolen vehicle and a pursuit began. The suspect took the I-80 off-ramp at Leisure Town Road. The officers performed a pit maneuver and shortly after that pit maneuver they indicated over the radio that shots were fired," said Vacaville Police Lt. Mark Donaldson.That pit maneuver is when police use their front bumper to tap the bumper of the car they are chasing, causing it to spin out.Police are working to identify the suspect. One officer was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.Police said the officers involved had dashboard cameras and body cameras.