San Francisco shoe-shine stand rebuilt by volunteers after taxi accident

A San Francisco shoe-shine business is back open nearly eight months after at Taxi crashed into the stand and the two men who work there after volunteers helped rebuild it. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A San Francisco shoe-shine business is back open nearly eight months after at Taxi crashed into the stand and the two men who work there.

RELATED: Taxi plows into shoeshine stand in San Francisco, injuring 3

Last August, the stand was left in ruins at Market and Sutter streets after a taxi jumped the curb. The two shoe shiners and the cab driver were hurt. Thanks to local architecture firm Thing One, the stand was rebuilt. The business had its grand reopening Wednesday.

"They think it's one of the best shoe-shine stands on Market Street," Justin Beadle of Thing One. "And so we're all hoping leads to increased business and a restoration of their livelihood."

Volunteers helped assemble the stand over the past two weekends. The materials were purchased with money from a crowdfunding campaign that was set up to help the victims.
