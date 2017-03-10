NEWS

San Rafael man rescues neighbor from burning apartment

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are calling a man a hero after he rushed to save a woman from her burning home on Bayview Street in San Rafael on Friday morning. (KGO-TV/Wayne Freedman)

By
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
Police are calling a man a hero after he rushed to save a woman from her burning home on Bayview Street in San Rafael on Friday morning.

The fire severely injured the woman and put five other families out of their homes, 17 people in all.

"The apartment was all flames, about chin height. After that, there was smoke everywhere," neighbor Demetrius Jetton said from the emergency room at Marin General Hospital. He is the neighbor who heard the alarm, rushed in and saw a 49-year-old woman lying unconscious on the floor.



He first tried to pick her up. "But she was so hot that it burned me to touch her, you know. She was not on fire but the burns were pretty bad. You could see the skin peeling off," he said.

The San Rafael Fire Department says the blaze began at about 9:15 a.m. in a lower apartment, with smoke floating up into the units above.

Emil Tystov escaped through a window, then firemen helped pull out his baby and wife.

The blaze gave them little warning. "I was sleeping. I just heard the alarm," he said.

It's a miracle that other apartments didn't burn. Officially, fire investigators have yet to identify a cause. Unofficially, neighbors have their own theories about what happened to the woman in the burned apartment.

"She does like to burn incense. Something must have caught fire but she was passed out and was not able to catch the fire," neighbor Allison Lucia said.

From all this, there is one certainty. Jetton can sleep tonight knowing he did his best to save a life, but he is not comfortable with being called a hero. "Most people in the situation I feel like would have done the same thing," he said.

The condition of the woman who was rescued is unknown at this time.

Related Topics:
newsapartment firerescuefire rescueheroSan Rafael
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Armed suspect barricaded in SF's Mission District -- WATCH LIVE
CHP investigating Richmond freeway shooting
White House says Trump intends to pick Scott Gottlieb to lead FDA
SoCal couple face child endangerment charges for YouTube stunt
More News
Top Stories
Armed suspect barricaded in SF's Mission District -- WATCH LIVE
Two hospitalized by poison tea from SF Chinatown
CHP investigating Richmond freeway shooting
Phone scam: Avoid calls/texts from these area codes
SoCal couple face child endangerment charges for YouTube stunt
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade in SF on ABC7
Show More
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Giraffe to give birth to calf
Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at Stanford
Bay Area allergy season shaping up to be a bad one
'No question' some government employees working against Trump, Spicer says
Oakland police officer injured in car accident
More News
Top Video
CHP investigating Richmond freeway shooting
Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at Stanford
Armed suspect barricaded in SF's Mission District -- WATCH LIVE
Bay Area allergy season shaping up to be a bad one
More Video