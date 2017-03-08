The Santa Clara County Sheriff's department says it has arrested a man for stalking four underage girls.Officials are worried there could be as many as 20 victims.Rajeev Sanhi, 35, of Cupertino was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stalking minors.The investigation began after a 14-year-old girl claimed Sanhi followed her home more than a dozen times and repeatedly offered her gifts.Police say Sanhi has also been connected to several South Bay churches and applied to be a teacher and a nanny.When they searched his home Wednesday, police say they recovered photo collages of several underage victims, leading them to believe there may be more than four.