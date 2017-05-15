NEWS

Doctor accused of child molestation worked at multiple Santa Cruz area hospitals

James Kohut, M.D., a neurosurgeon in Santa Cruz, Calif. is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

A Santa Cruz County brain surgeon facing child molestation charges has been placed in custody.

He's been working at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation for a long time and has worked at two different hospitals.

A photo of James Kohut, M.D., was revealed from an archived page on the Palo Alto Medical Foundation's website. However, his name and photo do not appear on PAMF's current website, at this time.

Kohut's biography lists him as a neurosurgeon in Santa Cruz and he's affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including Dominican Hospital and Sutter Maternity.

He has been in practice for more than 20 years.

Kohut was booked on three charges, including lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 10 years old and a forcible lewd act on a child under the age of 14.

Santa Cruz Deputy District Attorney Stephen Moore explained to ABC7 News how serious the charges are. "The three charges that that he was currently booked in on, that he was arrested on, he faces a potential life sentence," Moore said.

Officials with Dominican Hospital told ABC7 News they are aware of the allegations and have taken the appropriate steps, but couldn't comment more because it's a personnel matter.

The district attorney's office said they'll evaluate the case and determine if more charges will be filed.

Kohut may be scheduled to make a court appearance in Santa Cruz as early as Tuesday in order to be arraigned.

Janine De la Vega will have the latest details on this developing story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC7 News.
