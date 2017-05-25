A female BART passenger reported being sexually battered on a train Wednesday morning, according to police.The attack was reported at 8:50 p.m. and the victim said it occurred somewhere between the Richmond and North Berkeley stations, BARTpolice said.The suspect then fled when the train stopped at North Berkeley and has not been located. He was described as a black man in his 20s who is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and wore a hooded sweatshirt, according to police.No other information about the case was immediately available from BART police.