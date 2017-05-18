SF family continues frantic search for missing Uber driver

More flyers for #Piseth Chhay going up pic.twitter.com/CTQTIB6fjN — Lisa Amin Gulezian (@LisaAminABC7) May 19, 2017

A San Francisco family is working around the clock, searching and following up on leads -- anything that will lead them to their missing loved one.Piseth Chhay disappeared Sunday, Mother's Day. His family suspects foul play.Chhay's nephews searched a San Francisco parking lot hoping to find his silver Mercedes SUV dumped inside but they didn't have any luck.Chhay's house is now the family's war room because time isn't on their side. The 47-year-old father of two and full-time Uber driver disappeared Sunday afternoon.His family is sure something is very wrong."He loves his family way too much to leave without telling us where he's going or not even a phone call," said Chhay's wife Rattana Kim.The case is no with SFPD's Special Victims Unit. But there are very few leads. The family worries an Uber passenger who left his phone in Chhay's car Saturday may be tied to his disappearance.That passenger somehow tracked Chhay down at his home."I don't know if he was set up in any way," said friend Brendan Tang. "He's driving a Mercedes."Chhay disappeared while driving to a friend's house Sunday afternoon. He never arrived and his phone has been off ever since.And so the round-the-clock search continues -- through San Francisco and the Peninsula."Anywhere anyone can drop off a stolen vehicle basically," said Tang.The hope is, if they find Chhay's car, they'll find him.