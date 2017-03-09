SFFD

San Francisco firefighter laid to rest after battle with cancer

Dozens of firefighters lined a San Francisco street Thursday to remember one of their own, Jalal Aineb, who died of stomach cancer. He leaves behind a wife and two children. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Dozens of firefighters lined a San Francisco street Thursday to remember one of their own who died of stomach cancer.

Firefighters saluted as the body of Jalal Aineb was taken into a mosque for a prayer service.

Anieb was a Moroccan immigrant who became a firefighter 12 years ago.

Friends who attended the prayer service remember him as someone who always helped out his immigrant community.

"He's a good Muslim and I know he helped a lot of families," said friend Mansoor Ismael of the Consul General of Yemen. "And he always go to different mosques and tried to help also the people in the mosques."

A recent study found that 63 percent of firefighters will battle cancer in their lifes.

Anieb leaves behind a wife and two young children.

The fire department has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.
