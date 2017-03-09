SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Dozens of firefighters lined a San Francisco street Thursday to remember one of their own who died of stomach cancer.
Firefighters saluted as the body of Jalal Aineb was taken into a mosque for a prayer service.
Anieb was a Moroccan immigrant who became a firefighter 12 years ago.
Friends who attended the prayer service remember him as someone who always helped out his immigrant community.
"He's a good Muslim and I know he helped a lot of families," said friend Mansoor Ismael of the Consul General of Yemen. "And he always go to different mosques and tried to help also the people in the mosques."
A recent study found that 63 percent of firefighters will battle cancer in their lifes.
Anieb leaves behind a wife and two young children.
The fire department has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.