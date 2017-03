Dozens of firefighters lined a San Francisco street Thursday to remember one of their own who died of stomach cancer.Firefighters saluted as the body of Jalal Aineb was taken into a mosque for a prayer service.Anieb was a Moroccan immigrant who became a firefighter 12 years ago.Friends who attended the prayer service remember him as someone who always helped out his immigrant community."He's a good Muslim and I know he helped a lot of families," said friend Mansoor Ismael of the Consul General of Yemen. "And he always go to different mosques and tried to help also the people in the mosques."A recent study found that 63 percent of firefighters will battle cancer in their lifes.Anieb leaves behind a wife and two young children.The fire department has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family.