NEWS

San Francisco man faces felony charges in disabled parking placard scheme

Montana Le is pictured in a mugshot released by the San Francisco Sheriff's Department on June 7, 2017. (Photo by San Francisco Sheriff's Department)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A San Francisco man faces felony charges in an alleged disabled parking placard scheme, according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

Montana Le has been charged by the district attorney's office with six felony counts in connection with more than 34 fraudulent applications for disabled parking placards, DMV officials said.

Le came under suspicion after DMV staff flagged a number of applications that appeared fraudulent. The DMV looks for problems including suspected forged doctor's signatures, similar applicant and doctor handwriting, frequent applications from the same doctor and suspected false medical diagnoses.

"Our investigation revealed that Le had a number of parking placards registered to his home address. Most of them were issued to different people and all signed by the same doctor," DMV Supervising Investigator Calvin Woo said in a statement. "We were able to confirm that the doctor's signatures were forged, which is a felony."

Le was arrested and released from jail June 2 after posting $80,000 bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. He faces potential penalties of up to four years in prison and fines from $1,000 to $10,000 per violation.

Le's case is connected to that of San Francisco resident Yessi Morales, who was charged in July 2014 with 24 felony counts of parking placard fraud, according to the DMV. Morales told investigators she bought placards from Le.

The DMV's Operation Blue Zone, launched in February 2014, focuses on identifying fraud during the application process. The operation has led investigators to open 176 related cases, 50 of which have resulted in felony prosecution reports being filed.

Thirty-six suspects have been charged with multiple felonies, eight have been arrested and 46 cases remain active.

Investigators have confirmed that 91 applications had forged doctor signatures and canceled 94 placards. DMV investigators have also issued 135 misdemeanor citations during enforcement operations for fraudulent use of disabled placards.

Members of the public who wish to report someone who is misusing a disabled parking placard can contact the DMV investigations office and submit a written complaint, anonymously if desired.

Forms can be found online here or at local DMV field offices.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsDMVdisabilityparkingcrimefraudSFPDSan Francisco
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
ANALYSIS: Comey offers central challenge to Trump presidency
Texts revealed during trial of young woman accused of encouraging 18-year-old to commit suicide
Georgia special election candidates to debate
Man, dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Bay Point
More News
Top Stories
FULL TEXT: Former FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
White House looks for ways to undermine Comey's credibility
Warriors look to take 3-0 lead in NBA Finals tonight
Man killed in accident involving big rig on I-680 in Fremont
Man, dog killed in hit-and-run crash in Bay Point
Horses safe after escaping corral in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park
Woman accused of giving toddler meth in Berkeley to appear in court
Show More
San Francisco's LGBT community celebrates Gilbert Baker
President Trump to nominate Christopher Wray for FBI director
Missing Santa Rosa teen found safe
SFPD investigating alleged hammer attack at Travelodge
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
PHOTOS: Reporter David Louie celebrates 45 years at ABC7
NBA Finals 2017: Photos from Warriors vs. Cavs Game 2
68 dogs rescued from "filthy" puppy mill
More Photos