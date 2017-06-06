UBER

San Francisco Uber driver arrested for sexual attack on female passenger

by Cornell Barnard
MORAGA, Calif. (KGO) --
Moraga Police arrested an Uber driver for sexual battery on a passenger during a trip from Oakland to Moraga in the early morning hours of May 26.

RELATED: SF issues subpoenas to Uber, Lyft demanding transparency

Police say 42-year-old Uber driver Leonid Beker of San Francisco stopped short of his destination near Camino Ricardo in Moraga, got into the backseat and sexually battered the female passenger.

"She was able to have the presence of mind to take some action to distract her attacker and make him stop. She was then taken to her destination and dropped off," said Moraga Police Chief John King.

Newly installed traffic cameras in Moraga helped capture the suspect's car and license plate which helped make the arrest.

In a statement to ABC7 News, An Uber spokesperson confirmed Beker was fired from the company. Uber reports no prior complaints from passengers about Beker.

Beker is out of jail after posting bail.

