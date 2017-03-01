Three people parachuted off the top of a Hilton Hotel in San Francisco overnight, police said. They landed safely, but now two of them are have been detained. Police said the jumpers landed in the 300 block of Ellis Street, which runs on the other side of the hotel.Officers said the people involved triggered a security alarm on the roof. Two men have been arrested on trespassing charges. Security officers said they saw two men and a woman on surveillance video; police are still searching for the woman.Officers said the two men are in their mid-20s and one has a local address, the other has an out of state address.