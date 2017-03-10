NEWS

SFPD lift shelter-in-place order, barricade suspect in police custody

A shelter-in-place has been ordered in the area of 16th and Valencia streets in San Francisco's Mission District after reports of a barricaded gunman inside the Crown Hotel. (Photo by Danny O'Brien)

by Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco police have lifted the ordered a shelter-in-place on Valencia Street in the Mission District. Police say the barricade suspect is in police custody.

They received reports of a person armed with a gun shortly before 2 p.m. They say the suspect was barricaded inside a building with a gun.

Pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Valencia Street between 15th and 18th was shut down for several hours Friday.

A source says that this all started when a manager went door-to-door to tell tenants they were going to spray pesticides in the building. The source says that a tenant then suddenly drew a gun, and that started the police action.

