SFPD lift shelter-in-place order, barricade suspect in police custody

San Francisco police have lifted the ordered a shelter-in-place on Valencia Street in the Mission District. Police say the barricade suspect is in police custody.They received reports of a person armed with a gun shortly before 2 p.m. They say the suspect was barricaded inside a building with a gun.Pedestrian and vehicle traffic on Valencia Street between 15th and 18th was shut down for several hours Friday.A source says that this all started when a manager went door-to-door to tell tenants they were going to spray pesticides in the building. The source says that a tenant then suddenly drew a gun, and that started the police action.