Singer George Michael dies at 53

Singer George Michael performs in Prague, Czech Republic, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2011. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

LONDON (KGO) --
George Michael's publicist confirms the British singer died peacefully at home at age 53 on Christmas Day.

Michael was part of the 80's pop group Wham and delivered hits like "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" and "Careless Whisper."

Michael's publicist released this statement: It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.
