San Jose police are investigating after a San Jose State University student says she was kidnapped and forced to drive north in her own car.The 22 year old student's family showed up for graduation but she was not there.San Jose State police started an investigation. Then at 10:18 p.m., a phone call came in to Coos County, Oregon when a person reported seeing a frightened woman running down a road. "It was reported by her that she was kidnapped at knifepoint at her apartment complex in San Jose," Sgt. Kelley Andrews with the Coos County Sheriff's Office said.Investigators say the victim reported she was forced to drive her kidnapper north in her own car. She also says he hit her in the face at some point during the kidnapping. She told investigators the car ran out of gas about 8 hours later in Bandon, Oregon which is when she made a run for it."And then she hid in tall grass, we have a lot of sea grass; they were right next to the ocean. She was able to hide at an old lumber mill site, and he didn't locate her and just walked away from there," Andrews said.The victim had a very limited description of her kidnapper, but she is talking with law enforcement trying to help them identify a suspect.Investigators are planning on interviewing her again to get more information, and the San Jose Police Department released a statement on the incident saying, "The San Jose Police Department is actively investigating this incident. We are attempting to make contact with the victim. We will release new information when it becomes available."