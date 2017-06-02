SANCTUARY CITIES

SoCal man asks Pres. Trump to withhold sanctuary city funding in TV ad

A Southern California man is asking President Trump to withhold federal funding for sanctuary cities. He's doing it through an ad paid for by Californians for Population Stabilization. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
A Southern California man is asking President Trump to withhold federal funding for sanctuary cities. He's doing it through an ad paid for by Californians for Population Stabilization.

First it was his wife scolding lawmakers in Sacramento for supporting a bill that would stop police from impounding the cars of unlicensed drivers.

Then in 2015, Don Rosenberg was handcuffed for interrupting a hearing on sanctuary cities on Capitol Hill.

Now Rosenberg is speaking out again. "Imagine if Kate had been your daughter, Jamiel, or Drew your son," he said.

His son Drew was killed in 2010 in San Francisco by Roberto Galo, who was here illegally and was driving without a license.

Rosenberg wants to stop Senate Bill 54 from passing in the state assembly. It would help prevent deportations in California.

He spoke to ABC7 News from Los Angeles. "They want to protest these people. My question to Brown and Lee is if my son had been your son, would you still feel that way," Rosenberg said.

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee has stood behind sanctuary city policies. "We stand united that a safer city is a city that doesn't allow its residents to live in fear," he said.

The person who killed his son was eventually deported back to Honduras.

The ad also features Kate Steinle, the 33-year-old San Francisco woman who was shot to death by Juan Lopez-Sanchez, an illegal immigrant who had been deported five times.

Rosenberg and the nonprofit Californians for Population Stabilization are also pushing President Trump to cut funding to all sanctuary cities in the state.

"Then maybe politicians will put our safety first and leave future tragedies to the imagination," Rosenberg said.

Click here for more stories about sanctuary cities.
