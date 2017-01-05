SURVIVOR STORY

Stranded San Francisco hiker uses survival skills to stay alive
An experienced San Francisco outdoorsman credits some of the survival skills he's learned over the years with keeping him alive after getting stranded while snowshoeing in Calaveras County. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
An experienced outdoorsman credits some of the survival skills he's learned over the years with keeping him alive after getting stranded while snowshoeing.

Eric Van Wambeke is warm and dry back at home in San Francisco, but he faced major challenges after getting disoriented during a snowstorm in the hills of Calaveras County Monday.

Van Wambeke tried to start a fire, but his matches were too wet so he found another way to stay warm. "From that point on, every hour or so I would walk for 15 or 20 minutes and then find a new spot," he said.

A search and rescue team found Van Wambeke Tuesday morning after he had called 911 in the middle of the night.
