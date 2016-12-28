NEWS

Suspect arrested in sexual battery of 80-year-old woman

CONCORD, Calif. (KGO) --
Police arrested a suspect in the sexual battery and attempted robbery of an 80-year-old woman.

Officers responded to a residence on Graymont Circle, where the woman reported she was approached by the suspect as she returned home from a walk. She says the suspect sexually battered her and attempted to steal her purse. She says she resisted and the suspect fled on foot without the purse.

Officers were able to give a suspect description to other officers. A Walnut Creek police officer who was in the area saw a similar looking man in the area of Oak Grove Road and Treat Boulevard. The officer detained the suspect and the victim was able to positively identify him.

The victim didn't suffer any serious physical injury. The suspect has been identified as 49-year-old Concord resident Steven Minor. He is in custody on charges of sexual battery, elder abuse and attempted robbery.
