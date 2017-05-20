Two swimmers were rescued by the Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department personnel near China Beach and Land's End in San Francisco.According to the Coast Guard, they received a call around 8:00 a.m. from a friend who said they lost track of two swimmers at China Beach near a patch of rocks.The San Francisco Fire Department was called in for assistance and to provide jet skis to help get closer access to the beach if needed. A 47-Motor Lifeboat crew was also deployed.Once on scene, crews located one of the missing swimmers on top of the rocks. Crew members were unable to reach the swimmer, so San Francisco Fire Department sent a rescue swimmer and operator aboard a jet ski to assist the distressed swimmer and transfer him to the Coast Guard boat.Both swimmers showed signs of hyperthermia and were transferred to emergency medical services personnel for transportation to a local hospital.