Swimmers rescued by Coast Guard and SFFD near China Beach and Land's End

This is an image of the Coast Guard and SFFD joint effort to rescue two swimmers near China Beach on Saturday, May 20, 2017. (U.S. Coast Guard 11th District Pacific Southwest)

SAUSALITO, Calif. (KGO) --
Two swimmers were rescued by the Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department personnel near China Beach and Land's End in San Francisco.

According to the Coast Guard, they received a call around 8:00 a.m. from a friend who said they lost track of two swimmers at China Beach near a patch of rocks.

RELATED: Dog rescued from very hot car in San Rafael

The San Francisco Fire Department was called in for assistance and to provide jet skis to help get closer access to the beach if needed. A 47-Motor Lifeboat crew was also deployed.

Once on scene, crews located one of the missing swimmers on top of the rocks. Crew members were unable to reach the swimmer, so San Francisco Fire Department sent a rescue swimmer and operator aboard a jet ski to assist the distressed swimmer and transfer him to the Coast Guard boat.

RELATED: Marin County fire training for nighttime water rescues

Both swimmers showed signs of hyperthermia and were transferred to emergency medical services personnel for transportation to a local hospital.
