A teen girl is among three people who died when a small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Riverside on a flight that was en route to San Jose. The pilot and a woman also died in the crash.Officials say two adult women survived the crash and are being treated at a nearby hospital. One of the survivors has third degree burns on 90 percent of her body.Fire investigators say the South Bay family was heading back from a cheerleading competition. Parents and teachers with Union Middle School in San Jose are calling the district office with questions about the plane crash."It's an amazing community and there is such just an outpouring of love. The principal was on the phone with staff members through the wee hours of the evening," said Union Elementary School District Superintendent Denise Clay.Neighbors in San Jose say the pilot was an experienced pilot and was traveling with his wife to see his granddaughter compete."Not knowing is frightening to people and knowing I am certain will be frightening as well. Our prayers go to the families of the victims," said Clay.The Union Middle School team was one of two from San Jose taking part; the other school says all of their team members made it homes safely."In an abundance of caution, we do have grief counselors on site to support the students. Should we learn the identity of items," said Superintendent Denise Clay.The Union Middle School team was upbeat after a strong performance in the competition, but now there's a lot of anxiety and sadness about what happened.In Southern California today, NTSB investigators are searching the area to make sure there are no other victims. But they believe everyone is accounted for. Two homes were destroyed after the plane hit and burst into flames.The Red Cross is helping residents impacted by the crash. Volunteers are offering counseling and shelter for displaced residents.The NTSB is investigating the cause of the crash.