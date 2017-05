Ten families of Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit -- WATCH LIVE

The families of 10 people who died in Oakland's Ghost Ship warehouse fire are filing a lawsuit against the building's owner and manager.There were 36 people who died in the warehouse fire last December.Several families have already filed individual lawsuits claiming the building was a firetrap and that the owner and leaseholder ignored safety hazards.The dilapidated building had been converted illegally into a living area.Records show firefighters were called to inspect the property, but citations were never issued.