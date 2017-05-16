GHOST SHIP FIRE

Ten families of Ghost Ship fire victims to file lawsuit -- WATCH LIVE

EMBED </>More Videos

The families of 10 people who died in Oakland's Ghost Ship warehouse fire are filing a lawsuit against the building's owner and manager. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The families of 10 people who died in Oakland's Ghost Ship warehouse fire are filing a lawsuit against the building's owner and manager.

WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss lawsuit filed by 10 families of Ghost Ship fire victims

There were 36 people who died in the warehouse fire last December.

RELATED: All 36 victims in Ghost Ship warehouse fire identified

Several families have already filed individual lawsuits claiming the building was a firetrap and that the owner and leaseholder ignored safety hazards.

The dilapidated building had been converted illegally into a living area.

REPORT: Oakland Ghost Ship lease specified illegal use

Records show firefighters were called to inspect the property, but citations were never issued.

Click here for more of ABC7 News' stories, photos, and videos on the Ghost Ship fire.
Related Topics:
newsbuilding firefire deathfiredeadly firefirefightersinvestigationbuilding code violationinvestigationsfire departmentsghost ship firelawsuitOakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GHOST SHIP FIRE
New allegations to be added to Oakland Ghost Ship lawsuit
Deputies serve eviction notices to artists living in SF warehouse
Report: Ghost Ship lease specified illegal use
East Bay Times wins Pulitzer Prize for Ghost Ship fire coverage
More ghost ship fire
NEWS
Penalty phase begins for Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar case
Trump didn't know source of information shared with Russia, adviser says
WV rules hate crime law does not cover anti-gay assaults
Hill, US allies react to report that Trump shared intelligence
More News
Top Stories
Penalty phase begins for Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar case
McMaster defends President Trump on Russia meeting
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
Bomb threat prompts San Francisco school to close for the day
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Thousands of A's fan take advantage of $19.99 ballpark pass
Show More
New report links breast implants to cancer
Warriors will not have to face Kawhi Leonard in game 2 tonight
Missing 12-year-old girl from San Anselmo found safe
East Bay woman arrested for DUI crash that killed toddler in trouble again
Family demands answers after man tased by Rohnert Park police dies
More News
Top Video
Support grows for North Bay man detained by ICE
New report links breast implants to cancer
Jimmy Kimmel to return as host of 90th Oscars
Penalty phase begins for Garcia-Torres in Sierra LaMar case
More Video