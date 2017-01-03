NEWS

Toddler rescues twin brother from fallen dresser in Utah
UTAH (KGO) --
Incredible video shows a toddler saving his twin who ended up trapped under a fallen dresser.

The two Utah boys were climbing on it when it fell on them. It appears the open drawers helped absorb some impact, but the brother on the left is clearly trapped.

One boy frees himself and starts looking for ways to save his brother. He eventually shoved the dresser back freeing his twin. The boys' mom says they are both okay. She didn't hear anything when it happened, but they've now bolted the dresser to the wall.

They hope the video spreads safety awareness to other families.
