Train derailment in Daly City causing systemwide BART delays

BART is experiencing system delays Saturday afternoon after two train cars went off the tracks in Daly City, forcing the evacuation of 24 people. (KGO-TV)

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) --
BART is experiencing system delays Saturday afternoon after two train cars went off the tracks in Daly City, forcing the evacuation of 24 people.



Around 24 passengers on the nine-car train were being evacuated after two of the cars went off the tracks near the Daly City station.

"I was in the car with two ladies. I believe that's the one that went off the track. It was jumping up and down, like pretty hard, and then it just stopped," evacuated BART passenger Mark Green said.

No injuries were reported.


Service was stopped between the Balboa Park and Colma stations in the SFO, Millbrae and East Bay directions due to the disabled train, but resumed shortly before 5 p.m.
