BART faced systemwide delays after a tree limb fell onto the tracks near Balboa Park in San Francisco Tuesday evening.A tree fell on the tracks between Daly City and the Balboa Park Station around 5:30 p.m., stopping trains in both directions and causing major delays throughout the system.Before that, delays were caused by another equipment problem on the tracks near Daly City. That also affected passengers headed in both directions, BART officials said at about 4:50 p.m.The equipment problem did not appear related to the brief power outage that occurred at the 24th Street station in San Francisco earlier Tuesday afternoon, a dispatcher said.BART tweeted that crews were heading to the scene to resolve the issue.No further details were immediately available.