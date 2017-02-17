CALTRAIN

Trump administration halts $674M Caltrain improvement grant

EMBED </>More News Videos

Late Friday the Trump administration announced it's delaying grant money that would electrify the train line between San Francisco and San Jose. (KGO-TV)

By Kate Larsen
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Late Friday the Trump administration announced it's delaying grant money that would electrify the train line between San Francisco and San Jose.

The delay is now threatening the state's high-speed rail project.

At the urging of Republicans in the California Congressional Delegation Trump's new transportation secretary, Elaine Chao is putting the $674 million grant on hold.

The administration's first big blow to the Bay Area is leaving Caltrain in the lurch. The grant, which was meant to electrify old diesel trains has been put on hold to save money and increase ridership.

To Caltrain officials, the decision to defer the money is a potential deal killer because their construction contract deadlines are in 12 days.

"It's shovel ready now so we're ready to proceed with construction but we can't do that unless we issue a notice to proceed," said Caltrain's Seamus Murphy. "And if we can't meet that March 1 deadline, the viability of the project is really in question.

60,000 people ride Caltrain between San Francisco and the South Bay every day. Many are concerned without the $647 million the train service won't continue to grow.

When asked if more trains and service were needed Caltrain commuter Sharon Rylander said, "Absolutely yes. Some days we're bursting at the seams," she added. "It's completely crowded. Just wall to wall people because the demand is very very high for sure."

"We live in the Silicon Valley and we should be more advanced than having diesel trains," said another rider Guadalupe Molina. "Our trains should be electrified."

Former state senator Judge Quentin L. Kopp, often called the father of the high-speed rail, didn't like how Caltrain appropriated the money for the project in the first place. "That $647 million was destined to be stopped," he said.

President Trump will consider the Caltrain grant in his upcoming budget proposal.

Click here for more stories on Caltrain.
Related Topics:
newscaltraintransportationtrainsmoneyPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumppoliticsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALTRAIN
One dead after being struck by Caltrain, trains stopped in both directions
Most popular destinations in Silicon Valley
Man killed on Caltrain tracks in Burlingame
1 dead after Caltrain crashes into vehicle in Palo Alto
More caltrain
NEWS
Neighbor says Oakland police should have arrested shooter days ago
Trump Set to Hold Campaign Rally in Florida Today
VIDEO: Fire truck falls over side of SoCal freeway
Oakland shooter detained by cops dies
More News
Top Stories
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Big-rigs keep rolling over at same spot, neighbors blame CalTrans
Neighbor says Oakland police should have arrested shooter days ago
VIDEO: Fire truck falls over side of SoCal freeway
Water officials race to release water from Anderson Reservoir
VIDEO: Car plummets into sinkhole in Southern California
Oakland students, administrators safe after lockdown situation
Oakland shooter's troubled past, college history
Show More
Cab drivers call for more safety precautions near fatal Oakland crash site
Oakland shooter detained by cops dies
South Bay lawmaker proposes bill to make Election Day a holiday
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Persona Pizzeria cheese pizza, Exploratorium tickets
Massive Eucalyptus tree falls, crushes car in Fremont
More News
Top Video
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Big-rigs keep rolling over at same spot, neighbors blame CalTrans
VIDEO: Fire truck falls over side of SoCal freeway
Water officials race to release water from Anderson Reservoir
Neighbor says Oakland police should have arrested shooter days ago
More Video