Tuna containing Hepatitis A may have been served at 5 Bay Area restaurants

This is an undated image of Ahi tuna. (KGO-TV)

by Lonni Rivera
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
Five Bay Area restaurants may have served Ahi Tuna containing Hepatitis A.

Hawaii-based Hilo Fish Company has recalled the frozen Yellowfin Tuna cubes.

The fish came from Vietnam and the Phillippines to The Blue Hawaii Cafe, Bonito Poke food truck, and the Poke Shack -- all in San Francisco.

Fenix in San Rafael and Noelani's Bar and Grill in San Carlos also received the tuna.

Symptoms for hepatitis include fever, loss of appetite, and stomach pain. No illnesses have been reported.
