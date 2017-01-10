#Berkeley PD making plans to extradite Cal student Pablo Gomez Jr., now in custody in SoCal for murder of Berkeley resident Emilie Inman. pic.twitter.com/puePGKvX0S — Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) January 10, 2017

Berkeley police plan to extradite a UC Berkeley student who is in custody in Southern California.Pablo Gomez Jr. was arrested in Burbank one day after investigators say he murdered a woman in her Ashby Avenue home, a mile south of the University.Students were relieved to learn that authorities arrested a fellow student who was on the run. Police say Gomez stabbed a woman to death inside her home Friday. They say Gomez also stabbed another woman but she survived. She was found on Ridge Road searching for help."Petty crimes and armed robberies and stuff are not very infrequent, but something of this level, it's shocking," said"It's a university of 40,000 whatever students, I mean something is bound to go wrong sometimes. I mean it's definitely unfortunate," said "I'm not justifying it in any way."Gomez is a Chicano/Chicana and Latino/Latina studies major at Berkeley and a senior Climate Action Fellow at the Alliance for Climate Education.Police aren't releasing a motive, but the victim, identified by friends and family as Emilie Inman says Gomez was unknown to her. "Inman was a 27-year-old UC Santa Cruz graduate who worked at Sienna Ranch in Lafayette as a nature program and middle school science instructor.As for the surviving victim, she is in stable condition at a local hospital.Inman's partner Matt provided this statement to ABC7 News: