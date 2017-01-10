BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --Berkeley police plan to extradite a UC Berkeley student who is in custody in Southern California.
Pablo Gomez Jr. was arrested in Burbank one day after investigators say he murdered a woman in her Ashby Avenue home, a mile south of the University.
Students were relieved to learn that authorities arrested a fellow student who was on the run. Police say Gomez stabbed a woman to death inside her home Friday. They say Gomez also stabbed another woman but she survived. She was found on Ridge Road searching for help.
"Petty crimes and armed robberies and stuff are not very infrequent, but something of this level, it's shocking," said
"It's a university of 40,000 whatever students, I mean something is bound to go wrong sometimes. I mean it's definitely unfortunate," said "I'm not justifying it in any way."
Gomez is a Chicano/Chicana and Latino/Latina studies major at Berkeley and a senior Climate Action Fellow at the Alliance for Climate Education.
Police aren't releasing a motive, but the victim, identified by friends and family as Emilie Inman says Gomez was unknown to her. "
Inman was a 27-year-old UC Santa Cruz graduate who worked at Sienna Ranch in Lafayette as a nature program and middle school science instructor.
As for the surviving victim, she is in stable condition at a local hospital.
Inman's partner Matt provided this statement to ABC7 News: As you've probably heard from others, Emilie truly was an amazing person. She had nothing but positive energy, love, passion, creativity, and kindness radiating from her mind, body, and soul. From her deeply caring hugs, to her passion for educating and relentlessly being the change she wanted to see in the world, Emilie has been nothing but a source of encouragement and inspiration to those who interacted with her. In my experience, she was happiest seeing people passionately pursuing what they love to do - especially hobbies (art, music, sports, etc.), finding a meaningful career, or in general growing as a person. I know that she helped many of us find our purpose or provided validation that we were on the right path. Simply put - and in language she would use - she got stoked seeing other humans stoked on what they love to do.
If anyone reading this is looking for meaningful ways to honor Emilie, I simply want to encourage you to get to know yourself, accept yourself as you are, but also constantly strive to be the very best version of yourself you can be. Recognize your true potential (it's in there, we know it!), the unique gifts which make you you and nurture them, grow them, use them, and share them - every day encouraging others to do the same. Even if you never met Emilie, I know she would be full of joy seeing you live this and I think it's the best thing we can do for her and for ourselves and each other. Thank you.
#Berkeley PD making plans to extradite Cal student Pablo Gomez Jr., now in custody in SoCal for murder of Berkeley resident Emilie Inman. pic.twitter.com/puePGKvX0S— Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) January 10, 2017