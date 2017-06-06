NEWS

Berkeley police: Woman who put meth in child's mouth charged with attempted murder

A syringe is shown in People's Park Playground in Berkeley, Calif. on June 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
East Bay police say a woman admitted that she intentionally gave meth to a toddler playing in the park -- a disturbing crime involving drugs and a two-year-old.

Sayyadina Thomas, 36, was arrested Monday.

"She just walked up to him and grabbed him...she just stuck her hands in his mouth," said Jamison, who didn't want to show his face. He knew what happened Monday.

Police say Thomas put meth into a little boy's mouth as he played at the People's Park Playground. The boy's nanny called for help.

"It was kind of messed up," Jamison said. "She's not a very good person. She steals everyone's stuff. She runs around talking to herself. She's crazy."

Park regulars say they know Thomas. Police also know Thomas, who they say lives in the park, alone. She's been busted for trespassing, indecent exposure, and probation violations.

Those who pass by People's Park daily are horrified.

"It's really sad, that's what it is. Very sad -- along with a lot of stuff that probably happens here in the park," said Berkeley resident Joanna Garcia. "I was telling my friend about it -- just really shocking that would happen, especially a child would be targeted."

The boy was rushed to Alta Bates Medical Center where doctors found meth in his system.

Thomas, meantime is charged with attempted murder and will likely be arraigned Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the University of California Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at (510) 642-0472 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except holidays, and (510) 642-6760 all other times.

UCPD would like to remind the campus community about the following safety tips:

  • If you start to feel concerns about a person or a situation, trust your feelings and try to remove yourself from the potential threat, even if it is someone whom you know.
  • If you need help dial 510-642-3333 on your cell or use a Blue Light emergency phone (located throughout the campus and identified by a blue light on top of the phone box or column).
  • Please do not delay in calling 911.
  • UCPD strongly encourages the reporting of criminal or suspicious activity in a timely manner to assist us in intervening in potential criminal actively and apprehending suspects.
