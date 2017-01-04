OPD

VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf introduced the new police chief, Anne Kirkpatrick, on Wednesday. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf introduced the city's pick for new police chief, Anne Kirkpatrick.

