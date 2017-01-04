Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
Gunfire reported on EB 580 off-ramp in Castro Valley
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
First of two Florida eaglets hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
OPD
VIDEO: Oakland mayor introduces new police chief
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf introduced the new police chief, Anne Kirkpatrick, on Wednesday. (KGO)
Wednesday, January 04, 2017 02:12PM
OAKLAND, Calif. --
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf introduced the city's pick for new police chief, Anne Kirkpatrick.
Click here
for the full story.
Related Topics:
news
OPD
libby schaaf
Oakland
Oakland council members react to new police chief pick
OPD
Oakland council members react to new police chief pick
Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief
First civil lawsuits filed in Ghost Ship warehouse fire
Fire chief: Ghost Ship warehouse did not require inspection
Classified Election Hacking Report Complete, Obama to Be Briefed Thursday
Trump Picks Wall Street Lawyer for SEC Chairman
Santa Rosa bank robbery suspect arrested
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Oakland council members react to new police chief pick
Raiders' Connor Cook to make first career start Saturday
Gunfire reported on EB 580 off-ramp in Castro Valley
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
At least 103 injuries reported in train crash in Brooklyn
Warriors set to break ground on new San Francisco venue
Storm sends San Lorenzo River above flood stage in Santa Cruz
Janet Jackson has a new baby at 50
Official: Charles Manson alive amid report he's hospitalized
Moraga teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
Kamala Harris sworn in as CA's first African-American senator
#7Things to know before you go: Wednesday
Rain and gusty winds pound the Bay Area
Oakland council members react to new police chief pick
Sources: Anne Kirkpatrick to be Oakland's new police chief
Moraga teacher accused of duct taping student's mouth
