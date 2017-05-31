CELESTE GUAP

Woman at center of East Bay police sex scandal speaks after settlement approved

The Oakland City Council has approved a nearly $1 million settlement after a police sex scandal involving several of their former officers. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland City Council has approved a nearly $1 million settlement after a police sex scandal involving several of their former officers and a young woman who identified herself as an underage prostitute.

The settlement reached is much lower than what Jasmine or her original attorney asked for, but she says she's satisfied with it nonetheless.

The morning after the settlement was approved in her favor, the young woman at the center of an East Bay police sex scandal appeared before reporters.

"I feel happy that I can close this chapter and move on with my life," Jasmine said.

I-TEAM: Jasmine Abuslin's new life began in safe house with armed guards

Now 19, Jasmine was just 17 when she began having sex, she claims, with more than a dozen police officers, including from Oakland, Richmond, Livermore and Alameda and Contra Costa County sheriffs.

VIDEO: Press conference on Oakland police sex scandal settlement
The attorney for Jasmine Abuslin held a press conference following a settlement by the city of Oakland in the police sex scandal case.



In a late night session, the Oakland City Council approved a $989,000 settlement with Jasmine. About a third of that will go to attorney fees.

"Most importantly, this case is about bad, bad, outrageous behavior on the part of people who are police officers, who were sworn to uphold the law and engage in regular contact violating the oath of law enforcement they had taken," attorney John Burris said.

"It was the best interest of the city to settle this matter quickly and fairly. We need to focus our attention on rebuilding the public trust that was so damaged by this incident," Mayor Libby Schaaf said.



Five of the Oakland officers allegedly involved with Jasmine are facing criminal charges. The original claim against the city of Oakland, filed by a prior attorney, was $66 million.

"I never came up with those numbers, those large numbers, I never came up with those," Jasmine said.

Jasmine said she has had great support from her family, plans to return to school and hopes to pursue a career working with animals.

Click here for more stories about the Bay Area police sex scandal
