Woman found dead at Baker Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO --
U.S. Park Police are investigating the death of a woman found at Baker Beach this afternoon, according to San Francisco fire officials.

Fire officials initially reported at 1:22 p.m. that a surf rescue was in progress at the beach.

Fire department spokesman Jonathan Baxter later clarified that fire crews arriving on scene found a deceased woman on the shore and did not
actually have to conduct a surf rescue.

U.S. Park Police were called to the scene and are investigating the death, Baxter said.
