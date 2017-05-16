VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --A woman on her way to work says she made a disturbing discovery in Vallejo in the same area of a mass dog grave.
What she thought was a dead dog ended up being a mutilated goat.
Jessi Allen tells ABC7 News that someone cut off the animal's head and feet and removed the goat's organs.
In Feb., a woman discovered 12 dead dogs on the Blue Rock Springs Trail near Columbus Parkway.
Responding officers say they found no evidence of animal cruelty.