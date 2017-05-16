NEWS

Woman says she found mutilated goat in Vallejo at same area of mass dog grave

This is an undated image of a mutilated goat a woman says she found in Vallejo, Calif. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
A woman on her way to work says she made a disturbing discovery in Vallejo in the same area of a mass dog grave.

RELATED: Woman finds mass canine grave in Vallejo

What she thought was a dead dog ended up being a mutilated goat.

Jessi Allen tells ABC7 News that someone cut off the animal's head and feet and removed the goat's organs.

In Feb., a woman discovered 12 dead dogs on the Blue Rock Springs Trail near Columbus Parkway.

RELATED: Vallejo residents wonder if missing pets were in mass canine grave

Responding officers say they found no evidence of animal cruelty.
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
