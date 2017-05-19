NEWS

5-year-old boy saves parents overdosing on heroin

EMBED </>More Videos

Both of these parents are being held in jail on $7,500 bonds after endangering their two children. (WCPO)

Police are calling a 5-year-old boy a hero after he ran over two blocks to alert his grandparents that his mom and dad were dying.

The two parents had a suspected heroin overdose when the young boy rushed to find help, saving his parents' lives. The incident took place in Middletown, Ohio on the morning of May 18.

"He walked in the door and mom and dad's not coming behind him and all of the sudden he starts saying 'Mom and Dad's dead, Mom and Dad's dead," said Kenneth Currey to WCPO.

Officials said they found two people, Lee Johnson and Chelsie Marshall, lying unconscious on the floor.

Johnson was given Narcan and woke up shortly afterward, police said. He told police that he used heroin and was arrested, an officer said.

Marshall and Johnson face two charges of endangering children and one count of disorderly conduct with heroin.

The boy and his younger sibling are in the custody of their grandparents.

For more, go to WCPO.
Related Topics:
newsdrugdrug addictionchild endangermentparenting
Load Comments
NEWS
Saudi Arabia's human rights record scrutinized ahead of Trump visit
Superintendent: No link between bullying and 8-year-old's death
AMBER Alert: SFPD searching for 1-year-old boy, tan Toyota Corolla
Man subdued after trying to breach cockpit on American Airlines flight to Honolulu
Comey to testify in public before Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Stories
AMBER Alert: SFPD searching for 1-year-old boy, tan Toyota Corolla
Former FBI Directo James Comey agrees to testify
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Comedy show, Treasure Island Flea tickets, Peet's Cold Brew
Puppies die after being found in hot car
Over 400 students, 17 South Bay schools affected by virus
San Francisco preparing for 106th Bay to Breakers race
Man allegedly tries to break into cockpit on flight from LAX to Hawaii
Show More
Santa Cruz expecting big crowds as temperatures surge
Danville police investigate smash and grab at Costco
SJ school evacuated after explosive threat
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Video shows school employee lifting student by neck
More News
Top Video
Video shows school employee lifting student by neck
SJ school evacuated after explosive threat
San Francisco preparing for 106th Bay to Breakers race
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
More Video