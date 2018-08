Volunteers from the North Bay are rallying support and donations for animals and their owners forced to flee the Carr Fire near Redding, Calif. The donation drive is being launched by one woman who lost everything during last year's devastating wildfires."It's time to pay it forward, I had so many people help me after the fire get back on my feet," said Barbara Hallford, a resident of Sonoma County.Hallford nearly lost her prized horses Moose and Boomer during the fires. Their stable was destroyed, along with Hallford's riding school.Hallford and friends want to help Carr Fire evacuees with donations of pet food."Horses, dogs, cats, goats, chickens, whatever, they all need to eat," Hallford said.She's putting the word out for donations on Facebook Brocco's Old Barn Feed Store in Sonoma is helping with donations of hay."So many local ranchers needed help after the fires, we're happy to help," said manager Jan Mills.Hallford is hoping to accompany several trucks full of donations to Shasta County this week.