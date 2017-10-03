LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Vigil held in Novato for wife, mother killed in Las Vegas massacre

A vigil for Las Vegas shooting victim Stacee Etcheber is seen in Novato, Calif. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) --
Hundreds lit candles in Novato Tuesday night for Stacee Etcheber, who was tragically killed in the Las Vegas shooting massacre.

The vigil was held at San Ramon elementary school in Novato where the family's children attend. The principal said Stacee was kind and fierce, involved with her kids in every way.

"If Stacee was here now, she'd say, 'hey toots, I got you, hold on,'" said principal Amanda Langford.

Husband Vinnie Etcheber, a San Francisco police officer was at the vigil with his two children but did not speak to the crowd.

Relatives says Stacee and Vinnie were in Las Vegas for the concert, which became a shooting massacre.

Vinnie ran to help victims and reportedly told his wife to take cover. She was killed.

" I guarantee Stacee tried to help people too, that's who they were," said brother-in-law Al Etcheber.

Al Etcheber says his family is grieving. His young niece and nephew have questions about the tragedy.

"They want to know why did they shoot mommy. We don't have an answer," Al Etcheber added.
