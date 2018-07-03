GHOST SHIP FIRE

Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial

These are the two men charged criminally in the Ghost Ship fire that killed 36. Founder Derick Almena is pictured on the left and Max Harris is on the right. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The two defendants in the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire case have struck plea deals, thus avoiding a trial scheduled to start July 16.

Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.


The December 2016 fire killed 36 people during a concert inside the Ghost Ship warehouse.

In exchange for no contest to involuntary manslaughter, Derick Almena, the Ghost Ship's master tenant, will be sentenced to nine years in prison. Max Harris, the artist collective's executive director, will be sentenced to six years.

They likely won't serve their whole sentences due to time served and good behavior.

