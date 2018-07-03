Oakland Ghost Ship fire defendants reach plea deal, will avoid trial

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2724694" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a moment to remember the creative souls we lost in the Ghost Ship Fire.

The two defendants in the Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire case have struck plea deals, thus avoiding a trial scheduled to start July 16.The December 2016 fire killed 36 people during a concert inside the Ghost Ship warehouse.In exchange for no contest to involuntary manslaughter, Derick Almena, the Ghost Ship's master tenant, will be sentenced to nine years in prison. Max Harris, the artist collective's executive director, will be sentenced to six years.They likely won't serve their whole sentences due to time served and good behavior.