Parts of Yosemite National Park closing due to Ferguson Fire

#Yosemite Park officials confirm Hwy 41 and Wawona to the Valley floor will close tomorrow at noon. People in hotels and campgrounds will have to leave. @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 24, 2018

Fire officials say shutting down Hwy 41 could become a possibility in order to create fire breaks & prevent spread of #FergusonFire @ABC30 — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 24, 2018

It’s a full house at the community meeting in #Yosemite National Park. Fire and Forest officials are going to discuss the latest with the #FergusonFire, along with how they plan to attack the fire. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/DKCB3Hlx1B — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) July 24, 2018

Park officials announced that they will be closing a large part of Yosemite National Park due to smoke from the Ferguson Fire.Officials said that Wawona to Yosemite Valley will be closed starting noon on Wednesday. Visitors and campers at the park are being asked to leave.Guests can exit the park using Highway 120 and 41.Officials said the temporary closure is expected to last until Sunday, July 29, 2018. The Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias is also closed.A firebreak being set up off of highway 41 also plays a factor in the park closure, officials said that safety is a concernFor employees that cannot evacuate there will be limited services available and a cooling center for residents to get fresh air and escape the smoke.If you have reserved a campground, officials said will be refunded and should receive a call regarding your campground reservation. It is not known if hotel guests will receive any refunds.