San Francisco police arrested three Petaluma residents last week on suspicion killing a man who was found outside in a wheelchair Wednesday near Union Square, police said Monday.At 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday officers went to the 500 block of Post Street regarding a man in a wheelchair who was unresponsive.Police said officers arrived and found 31-year-old Andrew Emmett of San Francisco outside and suffering from numerous cuts and bruises. Paramedics arrived but unfortunately Emmett was already dead.Homicide investigators were able to quickly identify suspects and at about 2 p.m. Thursday San Francisco and Petaluma police served search warrants in the 100 block of Marshall Avenue in Petaluma.There, officers arrested 47-year-old Christopher Hardee, 40-year-old Nicole Hardee and 21-year-old Kayleb Hardee, all Petaluma residents. The trio was arrested on suspicion of homicide, robbery, burglary and conspiracy and is being held without bail in San Francisco County jail.Investigators are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact San Francisco police by calling the tip line at (415) 575-4444 or by texting a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message. Tips can be left anonymously.