SANTA CRUZ,. Calif. (KGO) --At least 100 feral cats were found in Boulder Creek at a property in a rural area of Santa Cruz.
Animal control officers with the Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter are in the process of removing the colony.
The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is looking to place these cats with guardians who will care for them.
The cats are being taken to the shelter where they will receive veterinary care and be spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and given a microchip I.D.
Officials said the small number of cats increased after a resident apparently began feeding them without proper spay and neuter care. The resident asked for assistance, which will be ongoing for several weeks as it is the shelter's policy to never turn away an animal for any reason.
Large colonies of feral cats can be overwhelming to caretakers and have serious impacts on their environment. Neighbors may be forced to deal with feces and urine in gardens, on cars, or in garages and indoor cats are often agitated by feral cats.
The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is heavily populated this time of year. Following large-scale rescues such as this, their resources can be stretched thin and donations can help deal with unexpected circumstances and expenses.
Click here if you'd like to make a donation to help.