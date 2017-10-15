NORTH BAY FIRES

200-pound tortoise evacuated with wheelbarrow from North Bay fires

All kinds of animals have been affected by the North Bay fires.

A Napa Valley equine vet posted video on Facebook showing a search and rescue team led by Napa County Animal Control evacuating an 85-year-old, 200-pound tortoise.

It took four people to lift the tortoise into a wheel barrow.

It was rescued from a property that had limited road access.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogsNorth Bay Firesreunionturtlespetpet rescueNapa
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NORTH BAY FIRES
9-year-old writes heartbreaking letter to A's after house burns down
North Bay Wildfires Day 8: Officials 'optimistic' as firefighters increase containment
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
More North Bay Fires
PETS & ANIMALS
Santa Rosa family tearfully reunited with dog lost in fires
Hero dog that stayed behind with family's goats found safe
California becomes first state to ban sales from puppy mills
Family dog protects goats through Santa Rosa fire
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
North Bay fires 'turn corner' as officials allow evacuees to return home
North Bay Wildfires Day 8: Officials 'optimistic' as firefighters increase containment
Santa Rosa, Napa aid centers opening for wildfire survivors
Flames flare in Napa as some return home in the North Bay
Oakland Raiders pledge $1 million for North Bay fire relief efforts
Zappos offers to pay funeral costs for Las Vegas attack victims
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
Show More
MAPS: A look at each North Bay fire
ABC7 News weather forecast: Calmer winds, poor air quality
LIST: Current school closures due to North Bay fires
LIST: 7 On Your Side status updates on North Bay wineries
LIST: North Bay Fire evacuation orders, people and animal shelters
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Fleet Week air show over San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Festival 2017 in San Francisco
PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner through the years
More Photos