200-pound tortoise evacuated with wheelbarrow from North Bay fires

All kinds of animals have been affected by the North Bay fires.
A Napa Valley equine vet posted video on Facebook showing a search and rescue team led by Napa County Animal Control evacuating an 85-year-old, 200-pound tortoise.
It took four people to lift the tortoise into a wheel barrow.
It was rescued from a property that had limited road access.
