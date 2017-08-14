Adorable black bears rescued, make new home in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Two orphaned black bear cubs have traveled a long way, and Monday night they're settling in at their new home in San Francisco.
They were found hundreds of miles apart in Alaska and were initially extremely malnourished.
The two are now getting acquainted with their new surroundings. These are the first two black bears at the San Francisco Zoo since 1976.
Officials are still deciding what to name the pair, and may soon ask the public for ideas.
