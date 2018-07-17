PETS & ANIMALS

Bear roams LA neighborhood, takes dip in pool

EMBED </>More Videos

A bear was spotted roaming a Granada Hills neighborhood before it went for a dip in a pool Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES --
A bear was spotted roaming a Granada Hills neighborhood before it went for a dip in a pool Tuesday.

Los Angeles police officers at the Devonshire Station received a call about a bear sighting at around 10:30 a.m.

The bear was seen near Timberidge Lane and Whistler Avenue.

Police said its helicopter overhead may have caused the bear to go back into the woods, but the animal was later spotted under the shade of a tree near some homes.

EMBED More News Videos

A bear was spotted in a Granada Hills neighborhood on Tuesday, July 17


The bear then made its way to a nearby pool and took a dip.

It then roamed around the neighborhood for a while before being hit by a tranquilizer dart by animal control officials.

No injuries were reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbearanimal newssafetylapdLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Otters play in ice to escape summer heat
Orinda woman reunited with dog missing since 2015
No evidence of cruelty or neglect on pit bull that attacked Alameda Co. fire chief
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
President Trump says he misspoke on Russia meddling
Officials: 3 more arrests made in brutal Aptos hammer attack
2 killed, 1 injured after plane crash near Truckee Airport, officials say
MGM Resorts sues Las Vegas shooting victims
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Fire damages Manresa restaurant in Los Gatos
Activists urge officials to stop hosting gun shows in Daly City
9 years after dog mauling, NY teen continues growth, recovery
Show More
Daly City police sergeant passes away in his sleep
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Will cryptocurrency become a part of everyday life?
Danica Patrick makes ESPYs history as first female host
Bay Area labs testing birds for West Nile virus
More News