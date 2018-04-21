CHP officers block traffic to escort geese off Bay Bridge

Feel good #EarthDay story. Geese and brood found wandering the right shoulder of the Bay Bridge heading to Treasure Island. They received a CHP escort of several miles and all safely off to land thanks to Trainee Officer Torres and his Field Training Officer Ratto. pic.twitter.com/7a9XUASr3Y — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 21, 2018

Just passed what was causing so much traffic on the bridge... a family of geese getting private escort from CHP. So cute! pic.twitter.com/IqM7rR9hFA — Dormain Drewitz (@DormainDrewitz) April 21, 2018

The California Highway Patrol blocked a lane of traffic on the Bay Bridge for several miles to escort geese that wandered onto the highway Saturday.The CHP tweeted video of the geese and brood that were wandering on the right shoulder of the westbound Bay Bridge heading to Treasure Island.The geese were safely escorted off the bridge.